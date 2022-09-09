Paycoin Self Reported Market Cap Hits $82.89 Million (PCI)

Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. During the last week, Paycoin has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Paycoin has a total market capitalization of $82.89 million and approximately $305,649.00 worth of Paycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paycoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001644 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Paycoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005086 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006833 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000970 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001276 BTC.

About Paycoin

Paycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Paycoin’s total supply is 3,941,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,099,284 coins. Paycoin’s official Twitter account is @teampaycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Paycoin’s official message board is www.talkxpy.com. Paycoin’s official website is www.paycoin.com.

Buying and Selling Paycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PayCoin is a peer-to-peer (P2P) Internet currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It runs off the popular scrypt protocol which gives it unmatched stability and easy accessibility. PayCoin uses memory-hard, scrypt-based mining with both proof-of-work and proof of stake algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.