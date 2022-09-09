Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PDCO has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Patterson Companies to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Patterson Companies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Shares of PDCO traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.86. The stock had a trading volume of 10,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,428. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $35.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.68%. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 52.79%.

In other Patterson Companies news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $144,909.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,748.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $301,124.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,186.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $144,909.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,748.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 28.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

