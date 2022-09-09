Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Patterson Companies to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Patterson Companies to $26.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Patterson Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

PDCO stock opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $35.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.65.

Insider Transactions at Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $301,124.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,186.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Patterson Companies news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $144,909.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,748.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $301,124.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,186.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth $37,708,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 607.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,037,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,451,000 after purchasing an additional 890,824 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 14.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,232,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,642,000 after purchasing an additional 418,046 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 149.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 626,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,295,000 after purchasing an additional 375,904 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $10,261,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

