Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Trims Stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,928 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PHAT shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PHAT opened at $8.79 on Friday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $36.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 9.93 and a quick ratio of 9.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average is $10.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

