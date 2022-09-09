Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Sells 249,210 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 158,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,210 shares during the quarter. Avantor accounts for approximately 1.6% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $5,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 509,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,458,000 after acquiring an additional 245,803 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Avantor by 36.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 375,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,293,000 after purchasing an additional 100,242 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Avantor by 21.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 446,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,374,000 after purchasing an additional 78,513 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Avantor by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter worth $201,000. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Avantor to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.62.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $25.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.83. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.34. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.32 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

