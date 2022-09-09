Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,435,000. Teleflex comprises about 1.3% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Teleflex by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Teleflex by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 216,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $70,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,515 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,185 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TFX. StockNews.com cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $295.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.09.

Teleflex Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:TFX opened at $237.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $219.54 and a 1-year high of $400.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $704.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.50 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Teleflex Profile

(Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.