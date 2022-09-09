Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lantheus by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $317,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,269 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth about $4,261,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth about $71,663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus stock opened at $84.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 196.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.62. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $86.85.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. Lantheus had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Lantheus’s quarterly revenue was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total transaction of $414,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,558.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total transaction of $414,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,558.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total transaction of $78,116.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,188.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,751 shares of company stock valued at $700,218. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LNTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

