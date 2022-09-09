Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Has $8.18 Million Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,585 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the quarter. Cooper Companies makes up approximately 2.4% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $8,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 223.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COO. TheStreet cut Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stephens cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.00.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $307.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.31. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $283.03 and a 1-year high of $455.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.05). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

