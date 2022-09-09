Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Has $463,000 Position in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC reduced its stake in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 270,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 157,942 shares during the quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in BioLineRx were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BioLineRx by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 79,296 shares during the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioLineRx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLRX opened at $1.67 on Friday. BioLineRx Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.47. The firm has a market cap of $79.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About BioLineRx

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioLineRx in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of BioLineRx to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

