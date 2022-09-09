Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Has $3.89 Million Stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,653 shares during the quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned 0.40% of Fulcrum Therapeutics worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 263,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 269.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 136,773 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Up 8.1 %

FULC opened at $8.58 on Friday. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $33.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Several research analysts have weighed in on FULC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

