Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Has $2.08 Million Stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,068 shares during the quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of Health Catalyst worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,124,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,808,000 after purchasing an additional 936,784 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 31.4% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,442,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,695,000 after purchasing an additional 345,137 shares during the last quarter. Daventry Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,298,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,392,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,391,000 after purchasing an additional 275,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Health Catalyst by 21.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 998,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,100,000 after buying an additional 174,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCAT. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Health Catalyst from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Health Catalyst from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.69.

Health Catalyst Price Performance

HCAT stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.70. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $57.19.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 54.64%. The firm had revenue of $70.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Health Catalyst

In other news, Director Duncan Gallagher bought 8,400 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,196.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,730.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,964 shares of company stock valued at $27,090. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

(Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.