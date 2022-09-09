Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Has $12.31 Million Stake in Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,089,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,068 shares during the quarter. Immunic accounts for about 3.6% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Immunic were worth $12,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Immunic during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Immunic by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Immunic by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Immunic by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 19,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Immunic stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average is $6.68. Immunic, Inc. has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $14.50.

IMUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Immunic from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Aegis reduced their target price on Immunic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Immunic from $61.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Immunic from $71.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Immunic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

