Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Veracyte worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Veracyte by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,427,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Veracyte by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 622,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,642,000 after acquiring an additional 72,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Veracyte by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $19.39 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $54.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average of $22.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $72.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.37 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VCYT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Veracyte from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Insider Transactions at Veracyte

In other news, Director Jens Holstein sold 8,720 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $141,874.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veracyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.