Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KNSA stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

