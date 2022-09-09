Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Boosts Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 342,923 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,528 shares during the quarter. R1 RCM accounts for 2.7% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned 0.12% of R1 RCM worth $9,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RCM. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in R1 RCM by 3.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,561,978 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $41,798,000 after buying an additional 52,313 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in R1 RCM by 93.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,537 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 14,761 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the first quarter worth about $1,092,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in R1 RCM by 16.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,249,190 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $60,184,000 after buying an additional 316,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in R1 RCM by 2.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 70,495 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on RCM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on R1 RCM from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

In other news, insider John M. Sparby sold 4,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $113,620.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,262,985.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider John M. Sparby sold 4,365 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $113,620.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,262,985.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John M. Sparby sold 4,691 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $121,168.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,859,578.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 449,056 shares of company stock valued at $11,267,189. 59.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $22.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.66. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.73 and a 12-month high of $27.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.95.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

