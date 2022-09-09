Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Acquires 107,083 Shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 957,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,083 shares during the quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Performant Financial were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Performant Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Performant Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Performant Financial by 256.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 179,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 129,401 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Performant Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares during the period. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PFMT opened at $2.21 on Friday. Performant Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $5.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $163.14 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of -0.24.

PFMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Performant Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

