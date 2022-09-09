Panthera Resources (LON:PAT) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Panthera Resources PLC (LON:PAT – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.62 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.80 ($0.08). Approximately 1,006,848 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 809% from the average daily volume of 110,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.85 ($0.08).

Panthera Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.89 million and a P/E ratio of -2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.55.

About Panthera Resources

Panthera Resources PLC primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in India and West Africa. Its flagship project is the Bhukia Project, a gold deposit located in the state of Rajasthan, India. The company was formerly known as IGL Resources PLC. Panthera Resources PLC was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

