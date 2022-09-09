PancakeSwap (CAKE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $40.31 Million

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One PancakeSwap coin can now be purchased for $4.26 or 0.00020011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $605.38 million and approximately $40.31 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap (CAKE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 328,336,224 coins and its circulating supply is 142,198,311 coins. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance.

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin.Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency.Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

