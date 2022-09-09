PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.04–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $92.00 million-$94.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.59 million. PagerDuty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.12–$0.10 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded PagerDuty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on PagerDuty from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.68.

Shares of PD traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.45. 17,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,376. PagerDuty has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.06.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 45.04% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 16,194 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $411,003.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 460,270 shares in the company, valued at $11,681,652.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 16,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $411,003.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 460,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,681,652.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 25,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $629,904.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,777.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 245,768 shares of company stock worth $6,781,040. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 4.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 97.9% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 19,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in PagerDuty by 8.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,417,000 after purchasing an additional 87,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in PagerDuty by 755.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

