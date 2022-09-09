Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Purchases 4,963 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 101.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 66,475,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,566,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,460 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,622,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,241,000 after purchasing an additional 14,910,489 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,356,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,551,000 after purchasing an additional 485,650 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,378,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,572 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,769,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259,544 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.02. The company had a trading volume of 19,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,496. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.63 and a 200 day moving average of $48.97. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

