Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 193.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 910 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Shopify by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Shopify by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,735,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 590.8% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,187,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE SHOP traded up $2.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,681,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a current ratio of 11.17. The firm has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 1.82. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.07 and a twelve month high of $176.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.67.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Shopify from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Shopify to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $43.20 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

