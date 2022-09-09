Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Has $888,000 Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,310 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Welltower from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.29.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WELL traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.56. 14,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.81, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.98. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $75.53 and a one year high of $99.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.31.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 274.16%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.