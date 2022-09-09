Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Has $734,000 Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $418,981,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,930.7% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667,087 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,693,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,486 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,049,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,278 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,055,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,616 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.77. 71,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,767,234. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $121.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.69.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

