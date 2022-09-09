Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Has $482,000 Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. decreased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 68,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 35,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on TFC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.39.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.53. 22,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,078,442. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.74 and its 200 day moving average is $51.09. The firm has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.17%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

