Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Has $45.50 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 36,119 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises 5.8% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $45,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.9% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ISRG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.00.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $5.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $220.22. 6,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,336. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.83 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.64 billion, a PE ratio of 54.65, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.62.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,787 shares of company stock worth $20,719,321. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

