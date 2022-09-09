Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) by 133.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 543,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310,435 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of American Well worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 46.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at American Well

In related news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 136,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $629,135.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,373,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,940,027.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Bradford Gay sold 19,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $96,472.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 839,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,165,095.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 136,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $629,135.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,373,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,940,027.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 486,100 shares of company stock worth $2,163,969 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

American Well Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE AMWL traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.33. The company had a trading volume of 10,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,902. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.04. American Well Co. has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $11.40.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. American Well had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 90.47%. The firm had revenue of $64.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMWL shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on American Well in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

American Well Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

