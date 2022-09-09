Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Has $1.46 Million Stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lowered its position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,103 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 9,016.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oak Street Health

In other Oak Street Health news, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $173,040,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,509,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,358,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $173,040,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,509,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,358,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 96,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $1,792,302.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,796,702 shares in the company, valued at $33,346,789.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,198,523 shares of company stock valued at $205,484,525 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oak Street Health Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of analysts have commented on OSH shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Oak Street Health to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Oak Street Health to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

OSH traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.43. 3,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982,831. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.21 and its 200 day moving average is $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $54.14.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $523.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.62 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.11% and a negative return on equity of 1,883.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oak Street Health

(Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.