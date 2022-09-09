OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.02-$6.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.

Shares of OSIS stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,058. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.72 and a 200-day moving average of $85.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.76. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $75.67 and a twelve month high of $103.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.40 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

OSIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of OSI Systems to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of OSI Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

In other OSI Systems news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 1,629 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total value of $143,042.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,864.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other OSI Systems news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 1,629 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total value of $143,042.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,864.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 11,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $1,012,792.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,576,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,776,000 after acquiring an additional 19,393 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in OSI Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,868,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in OSI Systems by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,753,000 after buying an additional 10,009 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in OSI Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 378,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,230,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in OSI Systems by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,448,000 after buying an additional 22,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

