Origin Sport (ORS) Price Hits $0.0082

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. In the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Sport coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $626,430.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Carry (CRE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TabTrader Token (TTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000111 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Investin (IVN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000588 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-Consoles (GAME) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00015285 BTC.

Monster Adventure Token (MAT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MirArc Chain (MAT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00074598 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport.

Origin Sport Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

