Orchid (OXT) Trading Up 10.8% Over Last Week

Orchid (OXT) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. One Orchid coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000543 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $78.81 million and approximately $8.65 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,015.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020941 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00063613 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00070657 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005615 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00078947 BTC.

Orchid Coin Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.