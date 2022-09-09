Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given a $82.00 Price Target at Barclays

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) received a $82.00 price target from Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.84% from the stock’s previous close.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.34. 87,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,435,159. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.90 and its 200 day moving average is $74.91. The stock has a market cap of $200.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $106.34.

Insider Activity at Oracle

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 0.7% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its position in Oracle by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

