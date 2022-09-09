Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Cut by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 452,236 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 23,009 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $37,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,330,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 647.7% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 19,095 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 11,446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Oracle by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 295,529 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,773,000 after acquiring an additional 87,807 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.25. 132,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,435,159. The stock has a market cap of $200.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Guggenheim began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.