Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45-$0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.50 million-$218.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.04 million. Ooma also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.11-$0.13 EPS.

Ooma Stock Performance

Shares of Ooma stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,357. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.41. Ooma has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $24.28. The company has a market cap of $289.66 million, a PE ratio of -397.33 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Ooma alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Ooma from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Ooma to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JMP Securities cut Ooma from a market outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut Ooma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Ooma to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ooma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Ooma by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Ooma by 5.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ooma by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ooma by 5.7% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 59,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ooma by 49.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.