ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.45-$4.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ONEOK Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:OKE traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $62.27. The stock had a trading volume of 34,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,704. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.58. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $51.70 and a 1-year high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors reissued an overweight rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.42.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ONEOK

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,510 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,147 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in ONEOK by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 802,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,659,000 after acquiring an additional 583,454 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,810,000 after acquiring an additional 527,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 27.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,086,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,381,000 after buying an additional 451,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Articles

