ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.57–$0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $191.00 million-$195.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $193.33 million. ON24 also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.17–$0.15 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ONTF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ON24 from $16.50 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ON24 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Shares of ON24 stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. 295,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,297. The company has a market cap of $465.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.62. ON24 has a 52 week low of $8.48 and a 52 week high of $21.77.

In other news, CRO James Blackie sold 2,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $27,399.68. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 212,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,769.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CRO James Blackie sold 2,816 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $27,399.68. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 212,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,769.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,892 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $34,761.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 227,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,733,804.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,363 shares of company stock worth $87,995. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONTF. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ON24 by 229.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of ON24 by 1,092.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of ON24 by 4,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON24 during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of ON24 by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

