Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Rating) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$62.25 and last traded at C$62.25. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$62.00.

Olympia Financial Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$149.77 million and a PE ratio of 18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$62.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$57.19.

Olympia Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Olympia Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

Olympia Financial Group Company Profile

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and divisions.

