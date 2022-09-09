Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.00.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of OLLI stock opened at $58.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.43. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $75.27.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at about $41,301,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at about $34,979,000. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at about $32,824,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $38,963,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,797,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,201,000 after buying an additional 620,546 shares in the last quarter.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
