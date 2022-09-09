Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $58.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.43. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $75.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at about $41,301,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at about $34,979,000. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at about $32,824,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $38,963,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,797,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,201,000 after buying an additional 620,546 shares in the last quarter.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.