OLD Republic International Corp Trims Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

OLD Republic International Corp reduced its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,052,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,500 shares during the quarter. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $59,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAH. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAH. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $70.15. The company had a trading volume of 32,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,371. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $72.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.28.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.73%.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

