OLD Republic International Corp Sells 4,000 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

OLD Republic International Corp decreased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 467,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for approximately 1.7% of OLD Republic International Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $81,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.5% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,262,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 241.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.2% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 47,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 126.5% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 12,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $190,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,171.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $190,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,171.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.32, for a total transaction of $1,141,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,771,569.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,117 shares of company stock valued at $10,295,554. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.6 %

AJG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.90.

Shares of AJG traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $188.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,513. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $142.53 and a twelve month high of $191.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.28 and a 200-day moving average of $168.95.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

