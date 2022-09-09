OLD Republic International Corp Sells 38,000 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

OLD Republic International Corp trimmed its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 788,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the period. American Electric Power makes up approximately 1.6% of OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. OLD Republic International Corp owned approximately 0.15% of American Electric Power worth $78,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 1,288.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,526. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $105.48.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.71.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

