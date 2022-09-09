OLD Republic International Corp Sells 31,000 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

OLD Republic International Corp lowered its position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 820,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the quarter. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $28,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 5,824 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter worth $2,310,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SJI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.33. 23,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,247. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $35.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.16 and its 200-day moving average is $34.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.64.

South Jersey Industries Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

