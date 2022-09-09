OLD Republic International Corp Sells 29,000 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

OLD Republic International Corp lowered its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 822,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp owned about 0.24% of Kellogg worth $53,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 1,110.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 110,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after buying an additional 101,295 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Kellogg by 21.9% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 93,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 16,810 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 191,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,378,000 after purchasing an additional 20,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 814,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,535,000 after purchasing an additional 238,358 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg Price Performance

Kellogg stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.07. 75,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,070. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.61 and its 200-day moving average is $69.44.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.50%.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In other news, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $2,552,565.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,483,483.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $10,319,863.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,316,450 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,114,534.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $2,552,565.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,483,483.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 942,352 shares of company stock valued at $69,216,196. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on K. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.20.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

