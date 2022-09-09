OLD Republic International Corp Sells 18,500 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

OLD Republic International Corp trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 380,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 1.4% of OLD Republic International Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $69,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $33,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.49. The stock had a trading volume of 102,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,535,836. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.75. The company has a market cap of $155.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.19.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

