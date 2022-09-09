OLD Republic International Corp Sells 11,500 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

OLD Republic International Corp cut its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. OLD Republic International Corp owned 0.26% of Genuine Parts worth $46,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,843,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,618,508,000 after acquiring an additional 154,559 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,081,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,139,431,000 after acquiring an additional 284,554 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,675,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $655,441,000 after acquiring an additional 46,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,153,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $441,547,000 after acquiring an additional 161,986 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPC. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Genuine Parts stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.87. The company had a trading volume of 20,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,672. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.63 and a fifty-two week high of $162.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.16.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.