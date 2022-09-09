OLD Republic International Corp Has $50.88 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

OLD Republic International Corp reduced its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 243,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $50,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 13,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 281,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,524,000 after purchasing an additional 15,274 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 178.4% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $1.58 on Friday, hitting $205.54. 20,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,051. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

