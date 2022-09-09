OLD Republic International Corp Has $122.22 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

OLD Republic International Corp cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 548,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up 2.5% of OLD Republic International Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. OLD Republic International Corp owned about 0.10% of Caterpillar worth $122,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Caterpillar by 786.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $5.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.64. 90,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,897. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.08 and a twelve month high of $237.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.47.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

