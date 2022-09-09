OG Fan Token Trading Up 1.5% Over Last Week (OG)

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One OG Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.12 or 0.00028881 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OG Fan Token has a market cap of $7.80 million and $4.89 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OG Fan Token has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002065 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00035757 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000318 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OG Fan Token Coin Profile

OG Fan Token (OG) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 coins. The official website for OG Fan Token is www.socios.com/og. The official message board for OG Fan Token is medium.com/socios. OG Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OGesports and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OG Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is the new app for football fans, where you earn rewards for interacting with your club. Participate, get club rewards & compete for once-in-a-lifetime experiences.The OG Fan Token (OG) is a utility token that gives OG fans a tokenized share of influence on team decisions using the Socios application and services. The token serves as a membership key that allows users to compete for exclusive rewards, team recognition, and more.OG token holders can vote via smart contract on various “fan decision” polls published by OG. OG is contractually bound to act according to poll results.Token holders can interact with the Socios platform (voting on polls, competing in contests and quizzes, connecting/chatting with like-minded users, etc.) and earn rewards, including:Exclusive discounts on official OG merchandise.Exclusive experiences.Cashback offers from official online shops.In-app CHZ bonuses.Digital badges.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OG Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OG Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OG Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

