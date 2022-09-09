OctoFi Trading Up 6.6% This Week (OCTO)

OctoFi (OCTO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 9th. One OctoFi coin can currently be bought for $1.73 or 0.00008240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OctoFi has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. OctoFi has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $25,941.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004757 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00037311 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,984.65 or 0.99803226 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00037982 BTC.

OctoFi Profile

OctoFi (OCTO) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on August 17th, 2020. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi.

OctoFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another.An All-in-One DeFi platform that helps users find top opportunities while rewarding them for being a holder. Revenue earned on platform is 100% returned to eligible holders monthly.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

