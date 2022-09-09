Observer Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.44 Million (OBSR)

Observer (OBSR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. During the last week, Observer has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One Observer coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Observer has a total market capitalization of $8.44 million and $32,894.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004739 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,108.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004851 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020850 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00063777 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00070201 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005614 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004738 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00078795 BTC.

Observer Profile

OBSR is a coin. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,587,080,871 coins. The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1.

Buying and Selling Observer

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

