Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Shares Gap Down to $2.98

Nutex Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.98, but opened at $2.92. Nutex Health shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 5,033 shares trading hands.

Nutex Health Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.09.

Get Nutex Health alerts:

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $58.05 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Nutex Health

About Nutex Health

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Nutex Health during the second quarter worth $32,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nutex Health during the second quarter worth $36,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutex Health during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutex Health during the second quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nutex Health, Inc operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutex Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutex Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.