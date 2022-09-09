Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Shares Gap Down to $2.98

Nutex Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.98, but opened at $2.92. Nutex Health shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 5,033 shares trading hands.
Nutex Health Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.09.
Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $58.05 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Nutex Health
About Nutex Health
Nutex Health, Inc operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nutex Health (NUTX)
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Nutex Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutex Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.